NEWS & VIEWS

This Calgary great-grandmother is empowering women by teaching them to sew

With the help of needles and thread, a Calgary great-grandmother is working to empower woman across the globe. Sewing Seeds International is the brainchild of entrepreneur Sylvia Rempel. The non-profit teaches women how to sew so they can better support themselves and their families. Rempel started Sewing Seeds in 2002 in Sierra Leone. The non-profit now also runs sewing schools in Peru, Mexico and Ukraine.

Textile Sculptures Created From Dozens of Multicolored Orbs

Chilean textile artist Serena Garcia Dalla Venezia creates colorful arrangements of hand-sewn fabric balls, producing artwork with texture and depth by grouping dozens of differently sized and shaped spheres.

This Company Wants to Convert Used Clothing Into Fuel

Working on a technique that extracts polyester fibers from clothing through multiple distillation and vaporization cycles.

Quilting Tips: Accurate Measuring and Cutting

Here are a few tips and ideas to help with accurate measuring and cutting fabrics for quilting. The tips have proven to be valuable insights to the quilters. It's amazing how often one simple tip can really improve accuracy.

Taking Care of Your Textiles Collection: Tips From a Coca-Cola Archivist

Caring for your personal collection of textiles is easier than you may think. By following a few simple steps, you can ensure the preservation of your favorite family heirlooms. The supplies and materials needed to protect your textiles are inexpensive and available online for the at-home preservationist.

Lavish Carpet Fragments Recovered from 17th-Century Dutch Shipwreck

Fragments of a carpet that had been buried at the bottom of the sea for nearly 400 years are now on display in the Netherlands. The carpet, which is made from silk and wool, is decorated with flowers and animals. Based on the patterns, colors and weaving techniques, art historians concluded the fabric was likely manufactured in present-day Pakistan, during the second quarter of the 17th century.



