NEWS & VIEWS Tips for Good Quilt Care Picture this: you have just spent hours of your time and hard earned money to make a quilt, and as you finally pull it from the wash, you discover it is covered in stains. Let me tell you, it is not fun. It seems just about every quilter has some sort of quilt disaster story to tell. Read more… Picture this: you have just spent hours of your time and hard earned money to make a quilt, and as you finally pull it from the wash, you discover it is covered in stains. Let me tell you, it is not fun. It seems just about every quilter has some sort of quilt disaster story to tell. This Calgary great-grandmother is empowering women by teaching them to sew With the help of needles and thread, a Calgary great-grandmother is working to empower woman across the globe. Sewing Seeds International is the brainchild of entrepreneur Sylvia Rempel. The non-profit teaches women how to sew so they can better support themselves and their families. Rempel started Sewing Seeds in 2002 in Sierra Leone. The non-profit now also runs sewing schools in Peru, Mexico and Ukraine. Read more… With the help of needles and thread, a Calgary great-grandmother is working to empower woman across the globe. Sewing Seeds International is the brainchild of entrepreneur Sylvia Rempel. The non-profit teaches women how to sew so they can better support themselves and their families. Rempel started Sewing Seeds in 2002 in Sierra Leone. The non-profit now also runs sewing schools in Peru, Mexico and Ukraine. 2 Easy Ways to Hem Cut-offs Cut-offs don’t have to look sloppy, but you don’t want to spend a bunch of time sprucing them up, because come on–they’re cut-offs! Here are two quick and easy ways to hem cut-offs to tidy them up. Read more… Cut-offs don’t have to look sloppy, but you don’t want to spend a bunch of time sprucing them up, because come on–they’re cut-offs! Here are two quick and easy ways to hem cut-offs to tidy them up. How Luxury Bedding Became a Multi-Million Dollar Industry The way Americans relate to their sleep--and the products they sleep on--is changing, which has opened up a tremendous opportunity for mattress and textiles products. With increasing concern about the role sleep plays in their health, people are realizing that investing in their own wellbeing is money well spent. this means an increase demand for premium mattresses and bedding textiles. Read more… The way Americans relate to their sleep--and the products they sleep on--is changing, which has opened up a tremendous opportunity for mattress and textiles products. With increasing concern about the role sleep plays in their health, people are realizing that investing in their own wellbeing is money well spent. this means an increase demand for premium mattresses and bedding textiles. Lavish Carpet Fragments Recovered from 17th-Century Dutch Shipwreck Fragments of a carpet that had been buried at the bottom of the sea for nearly 400 years are now on display in the Netherlands. The carpet, which is made from silk and wool, is decorated with flowers and animals. Based on the patterns, colors and weaving techniques, art historians concluded the fabric was likely manufactured in present-day Pakistan, during the second quarter of the 17th century. Read more… Fragments of a carpet that had been buried at the bottom of the sea for nearly 400 years are now on display in the Netherlands. The carpet, which is made from silk and wool, is decorated with flowers and animals. Based on the patterns, colors and weaving techniques, art historians concluded the fabric was likely manufactured in present-day Pakistan, during the second quarter of the 17th century. Meet The Garment-Sewing Robot That Could Disrupt The Textile Industry The last time a piece of technology significantly overhauled the textile industry, it was 1842 with the invention of the sewing machine. Today, robots can handle parts of the garment-making process—cutting fabric, for instance—but human hands are still needed to feed fabric into sewing machines. Read more… The last time a piece of technology significantly overhauled the textile industry, it was 1842 with the invention of the sewing machine. Today, robots can handle parts of the garment-making process—cutting fabric, for instance—but human hands are still needed to feed fabric into sewing machines.



Featured

Presentations

