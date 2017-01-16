NEWS & VIEWS 3 easy DIY repairs for broken zippers Save your clothes with these easy fixes for common zipper problems: A zipper that doesn't close correctly; A zipper with a slider that has come off; and, A zipper with the slider on one side. Read more… Save your clothes with these easy fixes for common zipper problems: A zipper that doesn't close correctly; A zipper with a slider that has come off; and, A zipper with the slider on one side. Learning to How Sew Sheer Fabrics If you are thinking of making anything in a delicate fabric you need to know this! Silk, satin, georgette, lace, chiffon...these are all beautiful but require some specific handling. These fabrics are often not cheap either so making errors can be costly, as well as just heartbreaking as a seamstress. Read more… If you are thinking of making anything in a delicate fabric you need to know this! Silk, satin, georgette, lace, chiffon...these are all beautiful but require some specific handling. These fabrics are often not cheap either so making errors can be costly, as well as just heartbreaking as a seamstress. The last of the lacemakers: how tech is keeping the 100-year-old tradition alive MYB Textiles is the world's last lacemaker working with traditional looms and is adapting them to fit with the modern times Read more… MYB Textiles is the world's last lacemaker working with traditional looms and is adapting them to fit with the modern times The '80s Will Be The Biggest Trend of 2017, For Better or Worse According to Pinterest and WWD, the '80s trend isn't about to die down and is seen to be primed to peak in 2017. Read more… According to Pinterest and WWD, the '80s trend isn't about to die down and is seen to be primed to peak in 2017. Minature Roving robots roam your clothes...Why? Once the technology is developed further, suggested applications for it include interactive clothing/jewellery, tactile feedback systems, and changeable modular displays such as name tags. The Rovables were recently described at the User Interface Software and Technology Symposium, and can be seen in action in a video below. Read more… Once the technology is developed further, suggested applications for it include interactive clothing/jewellery, tactile feedback systems, and changeable modular displays such as name tags. The Rovables were recently described at the User Interface Software and Technology Symposium, and can be seen in action in a video below. Textile Sculptures Created From Dozens of Multicolored Orbs Chilean textile artist Serena Garcia Dalla Venezia creates colorful arrangements of hand-sewn fabric balls, producing artwork with texture and depth by grouping dozens of differently sized and shaped spheres. Read more… Chilean textile artist Serena Garcia Dalla Venezia creates colorful arrangements of hand-sewn fabric balls, producing artwork with texture and depth by grouping dozens of differently sized and shaped spheres.



