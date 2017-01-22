NEWS & VIEWS Taking Care of Your Textiles Collection: Tips From a Coca-Cola Archivist Caring for your personal collection of textiles is easier than you may think. By following a few simple steps, you can ensure the preservation of your favorite family heirlooms. The supplies and materials needed to protect your textiles are inexpensive and available online for the at-home preservationist. Read more… Caring for your personal collection of textiles is easier than you may think. By following a few simple steps, you can ensure the preservation of your favorite family heirlooms. The supplies and materials needed to protect your textiles are inexpensive and available online for the at-home preservationist. Today We Carry Technology, Tomorrow We'll Wear It. As we head toward 2017, nanotechnology has made fibers smarter. Conductive yarns mean the fabrics that we wear and sit and sleep on can suddenly communicate with our devices. And 3D printing could change the way we think about, produce, wear, and even buy clothes. Wearable technology was never meant to stop at a smart watch or a fitness band. Read more… As we head toward 2017, nanotechnology has made fibers smarter. Conductive yarns mean the fabrics that we wear and sit and sleep on can suddenly communicate with our devices. And 3D printing could change the way we think about, produce, wear, and even buy clothes. Wearable technology was never meant to stop at a smart watch or a fitness band. Move Over Solar: There’s New Energy Right At Our Feet Researchers chemically treated wood pulp nanofibers that flooring is made out of with two differently charged materials, so that when someone walks across the floor, these fibers then interact with one another, similar to static electricity. Read more… Researchers chemically treated wood pulp nanofibers that flooring is made out of with two differently charged materials, so that when someone walks across the floor, these fibers then interact with one another, similar to static electricity. Intel-powered sports bra monitors body temperature to keep you cool When our web sites could seamlessly adjust to the screen size in desktop and mobile variation, it is time our… Read more… When our web sites could seamlessly adjust to the screen size in desktop and mobile variation, it is time our… Want Custom 3D-printed Soles For Your Shoes? Now, You Can Get Them From Ryka Your foot is unlike anyone else’s, so why wear a shoe meant for anyone and everyone? That appears to be the question driving the new partnership between footwear technology company Sols and women’s athletic shoe brand Rykä. Read more… Your foot is unlike anyone else’s, so why wear a shoe meant for anyone and everyone? That appears to be the question driving the new partnership between footwear technology company Sols and women’s athletic shoe brand Rykä. 13 Wedding Trends That Will Be Huge in 2017 Planning a 2017 wedding? New brides need to know about these up-and-coming wedding trends. Some wedding experts have given a sneak peek at what wedding trends are on the rise with weddings in the coming year. Read more… Planning a 2017 wedding? New brides need to know about these up-and-coming wedding trends. Some wedding experts have given a sneak peek at what wedding trends are on the rise with weddings in the coming year.



