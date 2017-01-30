NEWS & VIEWS One-Piece Swimsuits Are Experiencing a Huge Comeback If you've found yourself obsessing over finding the perfect one-piece swimsuit lately, you're definitely not the only one. According to online shopping search engines, searches for one pieces have jumped exponentially within the last year. Read more… If you've found yourself obsessing over finding the perfect one-piece swimsuit lately, you're definitely not the only one. According to online shopping search engines, searches for one pieces have jumped exponentially within the last year. LG Innotek’s pressure sensors will enable fabrics to feel LG Innotek recently developed a specialized polyurethane material that is sensitive to pressure and has great elasticity. The material, meant to be inserted between electronic fibers and designed to fit the body perfectly & comfortably, works by detecting electrical changes caused by pressure through the measurement of its distribution. Read more… LG Innotek recently developed a specialized polyurethane material that is sensitive to pressure and has great elasticity. The material, meant to be inserted between electronic fibers and designed to fit the body perfectly & comfortably, works by detecting electrical changes caused by pressure through the measurement of its distribution. Meet The Garment-Sewing Robot That Could Disrupt The Textile Industry The last time a piece of technology significantly overhauled the textile industry, it was 1842 with the invention of the sewing machine. Today, robots can handle parts of the garment-making process—cutting fabric, for instance—but human hands are still needed to feed fabric into sewing machines. Read more… The last time a piece of technology significantly overhauled the textile industry, it was 1842 with the invention of the sewing machine. Today, robots can handle parts of the garment-making process—cutting fabric, for instance—but human hands are still needed to feed fabric into sewing machines. Lab-grown leather and spider silks? This is sustainable fashion Technology is serving as a positive force for change in the fashion industry, to reduce environmental pollution. The fashion industry accounts for ten per cent of global carbon emissions, uses a quarter of chemicals produced worldwide each year, and falls just behind agriculture in the amount of water it consumes. Read more… Technology is serving as a positive force for change in the fashion industry, to reduce environmental pollution. The fashion industry accounts for ten per cent of global carbon emissions, uses a quarter of chemicals produced worldwide each year, and falls just behind agriculture in the amount of water it consumes. SMART SUTURES Researchers at Tufts University are experimenting with smart thread sutures that could provide electronic feedback to recovering patients. The paper, entitled “A toolkit of thread-based microfluidics, sensors, and electronics for 3D tissue embedding for medical diagnosis”, is fairly academic, but does describe how threads can work as pH sensors, strain gauges, blood sugar monitors, temperature monitors, and more. Read more… Researchers at Tufts University are experimenting with smart thread sutures that could provide electronic feedback to recovering patients. The paper, entitled “A toolkit of thread-based microfluidics, sensors, and electronics for 3D tissue embedding for medical diagnosis”, is fairly academic, but does describe how threads can work as pH sensors, strain gauges, blood sugar monitors, temperature monitors, and more. Electric balaclava to avert chest infections in cold weather Researchers have developed a smart balaclava which warms oxygen before it’s inhaled to reduce the risk of athletes contracting chest infections in winter. Read more… Researchers have developed a smart balaclava which warms oxygen before it’s inhaled to reduce the risk of athletes contracting chest infections in winter.



