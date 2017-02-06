NEWS & VIEWS Textile muscles could find use in a literal "power suit" Scientists have coated mass-producible cellulose yarn with a flexible electroactive polymer to create "Textile Muscles." Read more… Scientists have coated mass-producible cellulose yarn with a flexible electroactive polymer to create "Textile Muscles." The next frontier in medical sensing: Threads coated in nanomaterials Cotton and other conventional threads are dipped into liquids containing different nanomaterials, and rapidly dried. Depending on the properties of the nano material, the thread can be used to monitor mechanical or chemical activity. Read more… Cotton and other conventional threads are dipped into liquids containing different nanomaterials, and rapidly dried. Depending on the properties of the nano material, the thread can be used to monitor mechanical or chemical activity. Lab-grown leather and spider silks? This is sustainable fashion
Technology is serving as a positive force for change in the fashion industry, to reduce environmental pollution. The fashion industry accounts for ten per cent of global carbon emissions, uses a quarter of chemicals produced worldwide each year, and falls just behind agriculture in the amount of water it consumes.

The '80s Will Be The Biggest Trend of 2017, For Better or Worse
According to Pinterest and WWD, the '80s trend isn't about to die down and is seen to be primed to peak in 2017. Sportswear is carrying the global apparel industry
Sales of sportswear, which includes items such as yoga pants and activewear, outpaced all other categories for the third year in a row. Activewear has become a huge part of everyday fashion, and ha eaten into sales of regular clothes.

Nanotechnology bandage speeds up healing
The bandage is particularly helpful for diabetics because the dressing releases a natural chemical diabetics don't produce enough of, but is crucial for body repair. Electric balaclava to avert chest infections in cold weather
Researchers have developed a smart balaclava which warms oxygen before it's inhaled to reduce the risk of athletes contracting chest infections in winter.

Can You Guess Which Sportswear Giant Was Voted 2016's Most Relevant Brand?
Of the many superlatives given out and voted on by the site's readers, last year's Most Relevant Brand…. Chance meeting leads to creation of antibiotic spider silk
After five years' work an interdisciplinary team of scientists at The University of Nottingham has developed a technique to produce chemically functionalised spider silk that can be tailored to applications used in drug delivery, regenerative medicine and wound healing.

How Luxury Bedding Became a Multi-Million Dollar Industry
The way Americans relate to their sleep--and the products they sleep on--is changing, which has opened up a tremendous opportunity for mattress and textiles products. With increasing concern about the role sleep plays in their health, people are realizing that investing in their own wellbeing is money well spent. this means an increase demand for premium mattresses and bedding textiles.

One-Piece Swimsuits Are Experiencing a Huge Comeback
If you've found yourself obsessing over finding the perfect one-piece swimsuit lately, you're definitely not the only one. According to online shopping search engines, searches for one pieces have jumped exponentially within the last year. Intel-powered sports bra monitors body temperature to keep you cool
When our web sites could seamlessly adjust to the screen size in desktop and mobile variation, it is time our…



