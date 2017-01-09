NEWS & VIEWS Quilting Tips: Accurate Measuring and Cutting Here are a few tips and ideas to help with accurate measuring and cutting fabrics for quilting. The tips have proven to be valuable insights to the quilters. It's amazing how often one simple tip can really improve accuracy. Read more… Here are a few tips and ideas to help with accurate measuring and cutting fabrics for quilting. The tips have proven to be valuable insights to the quilters. It's amazing how often one simple tip can really improve accuracy. Ikea introduces its first 3D knitted furniture While we’ve seen 3D knitting technology used to make apparel and footwear, perhaps most famously Nike’s Flyknit sneakers, we have yet to see it really take off beyond the garment industry, especially on a commercial level. Until now, that is. Swedish home goods retailer Ikea has just unveiled its latest chair design, which is made using 3D knitting technology. Read more… While we’ve seen 3D knitting technology used to make apparel and footwear, perhaps most famously Nike’s Flyknit sneakers, we have yet to see it really take off beyond the garment industry, especially on a commercial level. Until now, that is. Swedish home goods retailer Ikea has just unveiled its latest chair design, which is made using 3D knitting technology. Tips for Good Quilt Care Picture this: you have just spent hours of your time and hard earned money to make a quilt, and as you finally pull it from the wash, you discover it is covered in stains. Let me tell you, it is not fun. It seems just about every quilter has some sort of quilt disaster story to tell. Read more… Picture this: you have just spent hours of your time and hard earned money to make a quilt, and as you finally pull it from the wash, you discover it is covered in stains. Let me tell you, it is not fun. It seems just about every quilter has some sort of quilt disaster story to tell. 2 Easy Ways to Hem Cut-offs Cut-offs don’t have to look sloppy, but you don’t want to spend a bunch of time sprucing them up, because come on–they’re cut-offs! Here are two quick and easy ways to hem cut-offs to tidy them up. Read more… Cut-offs don’t have to look sloppy, but you don’t want to spend a bunch of time sprucing them up, because come on–they’re cut-offs! Here are two quick and easy ways to hem cut-offs to tidy them up. Textile Sculptures Created From Dozens of Multicolored Orbs Chilean textile artist Serena Garcia Dalla Venezia creates colorful arrangements of hand-sewn fabric balls, producing artwork with texture and depth by grouping dozens of differently sized and shaped spheres. Read more… Chilean textile artist Serena Garcia Dalla Venezia creates colorful arrangements of hand-sewn fabric balls, producing artwork with texture and depth by grouping dozens of differently sized and shaped spheres. The last of the lacemakers: how tech is keeping the 100-year-old tradition alive MYB Textiles is the world's last lacemaker working with traditional looms and is adapting them to fit with the modern times Read more… MYB Textiles is the world's last lacemaker working with traditional looms and is adapting them to fit with the modern times



