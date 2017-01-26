NEWS & VIEWS 3 easy DIY repairs for broken zippers Save your clothes with these easy fixes for common zipper problems: A zipper that doesn't close correctly; A zipper with a slider that has come off; and, A zipper with the slider on one side. Read more… Save your clothes with these easy fixes for common zipper problems: A zipper that doesn't close correctly; A zipper with a slider that has come off; and, A zipper with the slider on one side. Today We Carry Technology, Tomorrow We'll Wear It. As we head toward 2017, nanotechnology has made fibers smarter. Conductive yarns mean the fabrics that we wear and sit and sleep on can suddenly communicate with our devices. And 3D printing could change the way we think about, produce, wear, and even buy clothes. Wearable technology was never meant to stop at a smart watch or a fitness band. Read more… As we head toward 2017, nanotechnology has made fibers smarter. Conductive yarns mean the fabrics that we wear and sit and sleep on can suddenly communicate with our devices. And 3D printing could change the way we think about, produce, wear, and even buy clothes. Wearable technology was never meant to stop at a smart watch or a fitness band. Taking Care of Your Textiles Collection: Tips From a Coca-Cola Archivist Caring for your personal collection of textiles is easier than you may think. By following a few simple steps, you can ensure the preservation of your favorite family heirlooms. The supplies and materials needed to protect your textiles are inexpensive and available online for the at-home preservationist. Read more… Caring for your personal collection of textiles is easier than you may think. By following a few simple steps, you can ensure the preservation of your favorite family heirlooms. The supplies and materials needed to protect your textiles are inexpensive and available online for the at-home preservationist. SMART SUTURES Researchers at Tufts University are experimenting with smart thread sutures that could provide electronic feedback to recovering patients. The paper, entitled “A toolkit of thread-based microfluidics, sensors, and electronics for 3D tissue embedding for medical diagnosis”, is fairly academic, but does describe how threads can work as pH sensors, strain gauges, blood sugar monitors, temperature monitors, and more. Read more… Researchers at Tufts University are experimenting with smart thread sutures that could provide electronic feedback to recovering patients. The paper, entitled “A toolkit of thread-based microfluidics, sensors, and electronics for 3D tissue embedding for medical diagnosis”, is fairly academic, but does describe how threads can work as pH sensors, strain gauges, blood sugar monitors, temperature monitors, and more. Lavish Carpet Fragments Recovered from 17th-Century Dutch Shipwreck Fragments of a carpet that had been buried at the bottom of the sea for nearly 400 years are now on display in the Netherlands. The carpet, which is made from silk and wool, is decorated with flowers and animals. Based on the patterns, colors and weaving techniques, art historians concluded the fabric was likely manufactured in present-day Pakistan, during the second quarter of the 17th century. Read more… Fragments of a carpet that had been buried at the bottom of the sea for nearly 400 years are now on display in the Netherlands. The carpet, which is made from silk and wool, is decorated with flowers and animals. Based on the patterns, colors and weaving techniques, art historians concluded the fabric was likely manufactured in present-day Pakistan, during the second quarter of the 17th century. A New Shoe Design School Is Opening in Italy The school is headquartered in Parabiago, Italy, known as a mecca for shoe factories and design centers. Students will be instructed in sketching and conceptualizing, pattern making and sample making. In addition, there are visits to leather houses, heel factories and shoe accessory suppliers offering items such as buckles. Read more… The school is headquartered in Parabiago, Italy, known as a mecca for shoe factories and design centers. Students will be instructed in sketching and conceptualizing, pattern making and sample making. In addition, there are visits to leather houses, heel factories and shoe accessory suppliers offering items such as buckles.



