NEWS & VIEWS Electric balaclava to avert chest infections in cold weather Researchers have developed a smart balaclava which warms oxygen before it's inhaled to reduce the risk of athletes contracting chest infections in winter. This Company Wants to Convert Used Clothing Into Fuel Working on a technique that extracts polyester fibers from clothing through multiple distillation and vaporization cycles. The '80s Will Be The Biggest Trend of 2017, For Better or Worse According to Pinterest and WWD, the '80s trend isn't about to die down and is seen to be primed to peak in 2017. Microbial Dresses and a Dishcloth that tells you it's Time to Wash it From microbial fashion to a fabric that changes colors in the presence of pathogens, Aniela Hoitink, an artist based in Amsterdam, that specializes in incorporating microbiology into textiles, is exploring the many benefits and applications of combining microbiology and textiles. Sportswear is carrying the global apparel industry Sales of sportswear, which includes items such as yoga pants and activewear, outpaced all other categories for the third year in a row. Activewear has become a huge part of everyday fashion, and ha eaten into sales of regular clothes. High-tech support device casts aside the cast A team of Colorado-based entrepreneurs has developed a 21st century alternative to the plaster cast - the ActivArmor support device, which starts with the patient getting a 3D scan done on the body part in question. Can You Guess Which Sportswear Giant Was Voted 2016's Most Relevant Brand? Of the many superlatives given out and voted on by the site's readers, last year's Most Relevant Brand…. Amazon is jumping on the Athleisure Trend The e-commerce giant is beefing up its in-house clothing line with the plans of launching its very own activewear brand. These power suits could make your grandma's life much better It's specifically designed to provide "core wellness support" to its wearer's torso, hips, and legs to give an extra boost to the muscles while performing basic (but essential) actions like getting up, sitting down, or staying upright. How Luxury Bedding Became a Multi-Million Dollar Industry The way Americans relate to their sleep--and the products they sleep on--is changing, which has opened up a tremendous opportunity for mattress and textiles products. With increasing concern about the role sleep plays in their health, people are realizing that investing in their own wellbeing is money well spent. this means an increase demand for premium mattresses and bedding textiles. One-Piece Swimsuits Are Experiencing a Huge Comeback If you've found yourself obsessing over finding the perfect one-piece swimsuit lately, you're definitely not the only one. According to online shopping search engines, searches for one pieces have jumped exponentially within the last year. Lab-grown leather and spider silks? This is sustainable fashion Technology is serving as a positive force for change in the fashion industry, to reduce environmental pollution. The fashion industry accounts for ten per cent of global carbon emissions, uses a quarter of chemicals produced worldwide each year, and falls just behind agriculture in the amount of water it consumes. The fashion industry accounts for ten per cent of global carbon emissions, uses a quarter of chemicals produced worldwide each year, and falls just behind agriculture in the amount of water it consumes. Read more… Technology is serving as a positive force for change in the fashion industry, to reduce environmental pollution. The fashion industry accounts for ten per cent of global carbon emissions, uses a quarter of chemicals produced worldwide each year, and falls just behind agriculture in the amount of water it consumes.



